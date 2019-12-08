News

Congratulations: Arjit Taneja is Insta King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Another week, and yet another charming lad from the telly town is to be crowed as a king. 

Popular for his stint in Zee TV’s top-rated show Kumkum Bhagya as Purab Khanna, Arjit Taneja is a charming hunk with loads of swag and female fan following. 

The charmer is currently acing his stint in Colors’ Bahu Begum opposite two gorgeous co-stars, Samisksha Jaiswal and Diana Khan in lead roles. 

The Delhi ka munda had female fans drooling over his character of Vivaan Kapoor in Zee TV’s Kaleerein and now for his role as Azaan Akhtar in Bahu Begum. 

Even though the actor is caught up shooting for his show, he manages to take out time to share his life with his fans.

We also adore the actor for his social media savviness, and his posts have 120K likes and nearly 250 comments.

We crown Arjit Taneja as Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at his Insta posts!

