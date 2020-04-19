Congratulations: Avneet Kaur is Insta Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: Another week and we are back to crown another telly town princess as Insta Queen of the Week.

Avneet Kaur is wooing her audience by her charm as Princess Yasmine in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) opposite the handsome Siddharth Nigam as Aladdin.

The beauty started her journey as a contestant in Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and made her acting debut as Jhilmil in Meri Maa. The stunning actress has been a part of a handful of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5 (Colors) and Dance Ke Superstars.

As a child artist, she had been a part of Savitri (young Rajkumari Damyanti) and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (young Paaki). Avneet started her Bollywood journey in 2014 as Meera in Mardaani and was seen acing her role in Sony Pal’s Humari Sister Didi as Khushi.

The beauty loves to stay in touch with her fans and adores them for all their love and support. Avneet is quiet popular on TikTok for her duets and also the fun stuff she does.

The fans love following the diva's style statements and are in love with her bubbly nature. Her chemistry with co-star Siddharth Nigam is something the fans have always adored.

Avneet has been using her Quarantine phase quiet systematically as almost daily we get to see something new coming up from the beauty.

The diva is quite a social media butterfly, who loves staying in touch with her fans. Almost all her posts have garnered her 150K likes and nearly 500 comments.

We crown Avneet Kaur as our Insta Queen of the Week. Checkout Avneet's posts!