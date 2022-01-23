CONGRATULATIONS: Ayesha Singh is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another week, TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another telly diva for being a social media queen.

Currently acing her role as Sai Joshi in Star Plus’ popular daily Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ayesha Singh has managed to win millions of hearts not only with her acting chops but also her beautiful smile.

Ayesha made her television debut in 2015 with Zee TV’s show Doli Armaano Ki as Ratto Sinha post which she was seen as Amy D’Costa in Zindagi Abhi Baaki Bai Mere Ghost.

The gorgeous beauty made her Bollywood debut with Adrishya in which she played the role of Reena and was also applauded by her fans.

The fans have simply adored her bonding with the cast of GHKKPM. The actress shares a great rapport with co-actors Neil Bhatt (Virat) and Aishwarya Sharma (Pakhi).

The entire cast enjoys a great time on the sets and Ayesha aka Sai is seen sharing a sneak peek of the fun and masti from the sets.

Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for Virat and Sai to solve their misunderstanding as the love confession is long due. The makers are planning a handful of twist and turns in the show.

Though she is caught up with work, Ayesha still manages to stay connected with her fans. Her posts have 50K likes and nearly 80 comments.

We would like to crown Ayesha Singh aka Sai as our Instagram Queen of the Week.

Take a look at her posts!