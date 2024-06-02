Congratulations! Bigg Boss 8’s Priya Malik announces first pregnancy with husband Karan Bakshi after misscarriage

MUMBAI : Priya Malik gained immense popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 8. The writer and poet told a news portal that she and husband Karan came to know about their pregnancy last year and are over the moon with the news, especially after going through a misscarriage last year.

Priya who is due in April has said that the couple were not keen on trying for a baby anytime soon and wanted to even freeze her eggs. They were pleasantly surprised when they conceived naturally.

Priya told a news portal, “People talk about pregnancy, but not miscarriage. That was a difficult phase. I remember how after I got pregnant again, every ultrasound would feel like an exam that you are scared that you may fail. You don’t know when to celebrate with everyone. You don’t know whether to feel anxious, excited, or nervous, but gradually, you do learn to trust your body.”

Priya was previously married to Bhushan Malik in 2018 and married Karan Bakshi in 2022.

