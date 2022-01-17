Congratulations! Comedian Kenny Sebastian gets hitched to Tracy Alison; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Kenneth Sebastian, known by his stage name Kenny Sebastian, is one of the most popular comedians.

He is known for his comedy specials Don't Be That Guy and The Most Interesting Person In The Room. He also served as a judge on the first two seasons of Comicstaan.

Kenny Sebastian is currently making headlines for his personal life. Well, the comedian got married in a private ceremony in Goa. Kenny Sebastian married his girlfriend Tracy Alison in what can best be described as a dreamy white wedding in the presence of friends and family. Soon enough, friends and colleagues of Kenny Sebastian shared pictures on social media much to the delight of his fans. Tracy Alison, whose Instagram bio reveals that she is a dentist, looked lovely in a traditional white gown while Kenny Sebastian matched her in a white suit.

ALSO READ: Kajal Pisal: Marriage was never a barrier, instead my partner helped me shape my career

Actor Kumar Varun shared a video of the happy couple walking out of the church after their wedding and wrote, “Ken and Trace,” with a heart emoji. His Instagram Stories also features several videos of the couple dancing at the wedding and glimpses of the cake cutting ceremony. Kumar Varun also shared an image of Kenneth Sebastian and Tracy Alison posing with friends from the stand-up world, including Abish Mathew, Naveen Richard, Prashasti Singh, Akash Gupta and Sonali Thakker, among others.

In the caption, he wrote, “Kenny found his most interesting person in the room. Congratulations Kenneth Sebastian and Tracy Alison.” Comedian Aakash Gupta dropped a photo of Kenny Sebastian, in which he is seen in a sherwani and wrote, “Mr Handsome Sebastian.”

Take a look at the posts here.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Good News! Shamita Shetty shares her marriage plans with her Bigg Boss 15 housemate Nishant Bhat

CREDIT: NDTV