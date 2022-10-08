Congratulations! Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora blessed with a baby boy

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are now proud parents of a baby boy.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 08:50
Dheeraj-vinny

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another good news for the fans.

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora were on cloud nine ever since they shared the news of becoming parents soon.

The duo has shared adorable pictures and videos throughout this phase making fans drool over them.

And now, the special day is finally here as Dheeraj and Vinny are blessed with a baby boy.

This is Vinny and Dheeraj's first child together.

The actor took to Instagram to share this good news with the fans and his well-wishers.

Take a look:

The new daddy is on cloud nine to welcome his little one.

On work front, Dheeraj had some exciting projects in his kitty like Sherdil Shergill and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

We can't wait for the couple to share the little one's glimpse soon.

Many congratulations to the Dhoopar and the Arora family.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.
 

Dheeraj Dhoopar Vinny Arora sherdil shergill Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 TellyChakkar
