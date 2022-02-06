CONGRATULATIONS: Ekroop Bedi blessed with a BABY GIRL!

MUMBAI: Actress Ekroop Bedi is on cloud nine.

While there are many celebrities who have hopped on to the bandwagon of tying the knot and turning parents, Ekroop has a good news to announce to all her fans and followers.

Ekroop is married to Harmeet Jolly, who hails from Ambala. Harmeet is working for Godrej Construction, and is settled in Mumbai. The engagement happened in Ambala yesterday on 14 Dec. They got married on 17 December in Ambala. While she has thoroughly enjoyed her pregnancy phase, Ekroop has now started a new journey of motherhood. She recently took to social media to share a post on welcoming a baby girl.

Take a look:

Ekroop Bedi, has featured in challenging roles in TV shows such as Dharampatni, Bani – Ishq Da Kalma, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Chandra Nandni, Peshwa Bajrao, Kaleerein and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Congrats to Ekroop and Harmeet. We wish them a joyous phase ahead.

Ekroop Bedi was seen in Shakti after the leap. Her character will be paired opposite Aakash Talwar’s character, who played the male lead’s brother. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki revolved around the social and personal life of a transgender.

Having gained critical acclaim for its unique concept and performances, Shakti was one of the few shows on Television which deals with gender issues.

