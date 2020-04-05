Congratulations: Erica Fernandes is Insta Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: While talking about beauties from the telly world who rule our hearts, Erica Fernandes’ name is bound to pop up in your mind. The actress is currently wooing the audience by her charm and acting skills in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the role of Prerna opposite the handsome Parth Samthaan who plays Anurag Basu.

The gorgeous actress is quite a known face and is also much loved for her stint in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Erica has not only been a part of the telly world but is also known for her acting in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films.

The stunner is multi-talented. She is also a vlogger. She has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos related to makeup and skincare. The actress is using the lockdown period to do various things.

Erica enjoys a great fan following, and even though the tinsel town beauty has hectic work schedules, she still manages to stay in touch with her fans.

With more than 170K likes and nearly 400 comments on her posts, we crown Erica Fernandes as Insta Queen of the Week!

Take a look at the posts shared by Erica!