Congratulations! Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin writer Vishal Watwani got married to actress Bijal Joshi

MUMBAI: Vishal Watwani began his professional life as an actor before deciding to pursue his passion for writing. The young man has performed well in television shows such as Dulhann, Ajeeb, and Kumkum Pyaara Sa Bandhan. He's a successful writer now.

Vishal has written for several television shows, including Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki (Seasons 1 and 2), and Devyani on Star Pravah. He has also taken on the role of Creative Producer for one of Cinematra's Savdhan India episodics, which he wrote.

Vishal has demonstrated his abilities in work and in his personal life, where he remains behind the lens. He recently tied the knot with actress Bijal Joshi. On Wednesday, November 29, in Mumbai, Bijal Joshi got married to Vishal Watwani. She has worked on television shows including Ladies Special Season 2, produced 2 TV shows (Cheekh and Khakhi), and appeared in Gujarati films Chor Bani Thangaat Kare and Fera Feri Hera Feri.

While talking about her marriage, she said to the popular news portal, “It was a court marriage, and only our families and close friends were in attendance. Both of us wanted a simple wedding. We are hosting a reception on Sunday (December 3) and we are expecting our friends from the industry to attend and make it a memorable evening.”

She shared, “Vishal is a fantastic writer and we met for the first time in 2017. Back then, I was a producer and while we couldn’t work together due to budget issues, I loved his narration and wanted to work with him. Right now, he is one of the story writers for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKPM), which is the number one TV show currently, and I am working as his associate writer. In fact, I am a full-time writer now. We started dating in 2021 and soon, I started writing with him.”

She talked about how the night before the wedding was so hectic, “Just the night before our court marriage, we were working till 2 am because GHKPM airs on all seven days of the week and writing for a daily show involves a lot of hard work. After all, it is not easy to live up to the audience’s expectations. Even after our wedding, both of us were writing episodes till 11.30 pm! But I have no complaints and our honeymoon will have to wait. We may get time for a vacation in March next year.”

Bijal talked about Vishal’s nature, “I am quite impulsive, but Vishal is very calm and mature. I have learnt a lot from him, and he is like my therapist. He is a great listener and he is always ready to give people the benefit of doubt. I have become calmer ever since we started dating. It certainly helps to have a life partner from the same profession because we understand these crazy schedules. Even while we are travelling, we carry our laptops everywhere. I am glad to have married a person like him.”

