CONGRATULATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt buys a luxurious car; check out

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma has become a household name for her role Paakhi aka Patralekha in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress was earlier paired opposite Neil Bhatt in the show while later, she romanced Yogendra Vikram Singh who was seen as Samrat. 

The viewers loved both Aishwarya and Neil's on-screen pairing and later, she was also loved for her chemistry with Yogendra. 

Aishwarya gained lots of name and fame for this show and now, there is no looking back. 

The actress also clocked 1 million followers a few months ago. She was the first actress from the star cast to clock 1 million followers on Instagram.

And now, Aishwarya is on cloud nine as she has gifted herself a luxurious car. 

The actress purchased a black Kia Sonet for herself. 

Sheetal Maulik was the first one to congratulate Aishwarya for this. 

Take a look:

 

We are sure that everyone from the set will be extremely happy with Aishwarya's achievement. 

Many congratulations to Aishwarya for her first car! 

Aishwarya 

