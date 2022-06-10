CONGRATULATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completes 2 years; Aishwarya Sharma shares fan reactions

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is reaching a new high as it’s keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats with its super interesting twists and turns.

Sai and Vinayak have a great bond and Sai is really emotional when it comes to Vinayak. Now Sai begins to treat Vinayak and he starts responding well to her treatment.

Earlier we have seen Sai goes to sell her diamond ring gifted by Virat on her special birthday but when she gets to see Virat and Pakhi together celebrating their anniversary, Sai feels hurt and distressed where she leaves her ring and walks away and this makes Pakhi feels sad wherein, she takes the ring and comes home to return the same to Sai.

Sai gets angry on Pakhi and misunderstands her to the core and screams back at her as she is unable to understand Pakhi's plight this time.

The show completed two years and is being praised a lot by the audience.

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pakhi is one of the cast members who took to Instagram and shared some of the things fans have been saying about her and the show. She is being appreciated and praised a lot for her performance as Pakhi over the 2 years of the show.

Fans have made edits and penned down special messages for her.

The show has managed to maintain a great position among the top shows and keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

The audience love the chemistry the cast shares and enjoy the glimpses they post on their social media too.

