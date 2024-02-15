Congratulations! Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput announce their engagement

Harshad became a household name with his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin while Muskaan has been part of shows like Naagin.
Muskaan

MUMBAI : Hardshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput are two well known faces of the Tv industry. Looks like the duo have a life partner in each other. Two months after confirming their relationship, they have announced their engagement. Harshad became a household name with his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin while Muskaan has been part of shows like Naagin.

Harshad and Muskaan have a huge fan following. Now, Harshad has been MIA since the show took a leap. The handsome actor has now announced his engagement on Instagram. The duo shared a lovely picture together and captioned it, “Taking the next step together, #engaged” In the monochrome picture, Harshad is lovingly helping Muskaan put on her jewelry.

Take a look;

Fans of the duo flooded their comment section with congratulatory messages.

Isn’t it just a delightful picture of the duo? 

We wish the couple a heartiest congratulations!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Indiaforums
 

