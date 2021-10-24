CONGRATULATIONS: Harshad Chopra is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta King is indeed a charming lad who has managed to win the hearts of many with his acting chops and a body to droll upon.

The lad made the audience fall in love with his chocolate boys looks in Left Right Left and later did multiple roles to make fans love him all the more.

Harshad Chopra is indeed an actor who has given us multiple reasons to like him.

He started his acting career in 2006 with Zee’s daily soap Mamta as Karan Srivastav. Later, he was seen in a youth-based show where he aced the role of a Cadet Ali Baig in Left Right Left.

Harshad has proved his talent by playing an array of roles. He was applauded for his character in Amber Dhara as Akshay Mehra opposite Kashmira Irani.

Fans loved his character Prem Juneja in Star Plus’ Kis Desh Mei Hai Mera Dil where he was seen along side Lt. Sushant and co-actor Additi Gupta.

He played the roles of Anurag Ganguly (Tere Liye), Mohan Gala (Dharampatni), and many more.

He was also a part of a loved series that became a fan favourite, Humsafar, where he played Sahir Azeem opposite Shivya Pathania.

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with The End, co-starring Priya Banerjee, Divyendu Sharma, and Kiku Sharda.

With Bepannah, he made his comeback on screen where he played Aditya Hooda opposite Jennifer Winget.

After all that the actor has achieved, he is once again all set to woo his charm on the audience.

Harshad is all set to be seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post the leap drama. He will be seen as Abhimanyu.

The lad is active on social media and loves staying in touch with his fans. Even though he will now be busy with his show and personal life, the charmer boy still manages to stay connected with his fans.

All his clicks have gotten him nearly 80K likes and almost 150 comments. We crown Harshad Chopra as Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at his Instagram Handle!