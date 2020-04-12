Congratulations: Hina Khan is the INSTA Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back to crown one of the many beguiling divas from the telly town as the Insta queen of the week.

Kick-starting her journey by playing the ideal bahu on television to making a mark by her spectacular acting skills and spontaneity, Hina Khan is quite the name to reckon with.

The beauty enjoys a huge fan following and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii after her ideal bahu avatar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara.

Hina has been much loved by her army of fans for anything she does, be it her stint in daredevil, adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi or be it in the most controversial show on television Bigg Boss 11. Hina indeed changed her image from 'parvati banni poo' while she was a part of Colors BB, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that her shippers loved her badass avatar.

The telly town diva is a fitness enthusiast and loves maintaining a fine balance between her professional and personal life. She frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers.

While being locked-up in her home due to coronavirus, Hina Khan can be seen making the most of the time at her hand by cooking mouth watering dishes, amongst many other things.

Almost all her posts have more than 150K likes and nearly 1800 comments, crowning her as our Insta Queen of the Week.