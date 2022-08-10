CONGRATULATIONS! Indian Telly Awards: Check out the List of Rising Stars and Fan Favorite Talents on TV

MUMBAI: Indian Telly Awards by Indiantelevision.com is a star-studded event and has reached its 19th edition this year. The occasion was held on the 25th of April 2023 in Mumbai and was attended by who’s who of the Indian TV industry.

The awards have been conceptualized and created by Mr. Anil Wanwari, founder and CEO of Indiantelevision.com. It was one of the most remarkable nights attended by the stars of the industry and shall be followed through by many more years ahead.

Indian Telly Awards is determined to recognize talent and appreciate the efforts of the people in TV industry that is responsible for bringing smiles to our viewers with its indispensable impact on their hearts.

We to bring you the faces that you have seen and loved on your favorite shows and the actors who are picked by fans for their crafts.

Check out the winners in various categories:-

* Talent Awards:

· Best Anchor: Manoj Joshi for Swaraj and Arjun Bijlani for Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

· Best Child Artist (Female): Asmi Deo for Anupamaa

· Best Child Artist (Male): Tanmay Rishi Shah for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

· Best Actress in a Comic Role: Pariva Pranati for Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey.

· Best Actor in a Comic Role: Rohitashv Gour for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

· Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Comedy): Tanmay Vekaria for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

· Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Comedy): Himani Shivpuri for Hapoo ki Ultan Paltan.

· Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Alpana Buch for Anupamaa and Supriya Pilgaonkar for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3.

· Best actor in a Supporting Role: Aanjjan Srivastav for Wagle Ki Duniya, Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey and Rajesh Shrirangpure for Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

· Best Actress in a Negative Role: Kishori Shahane for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

· Best Actor in a Negative Role: Ajay Gehi for Hero- Gayab Mode On.

· Best Television Personality of the Year: Shaheer Sheikh for Who Toh Hai Albelaa.

· Fresh New Face (Female): Surabhi Das for Neema Denzongpa.

· Fresh New Face (Male): Abhishek Pathania for Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se.

· Best onscreen couple: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna (MaAn) from Anupamaa.

· Best Ensemble Cast: Wagle Family from Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey

· Best Actress in a Lead Role: Rupali Ganguly for Anupamaa.

· Best Actor in a Lead Role: Sumeet Raghavan for Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey and Pravisht Mishra for Banni Chow Home Delivery.



* Fan Favorite Awards:-

· Fan Favorite Actor: Harshad Arora for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

· Fan Favorite Actress: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

· Fan Favorite Child Artist Male/Female: Aarohi Kumawat for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

· Fan Favorite Supporting Actor: Ajay Nagrath for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

· Fan Favorite Supporting Actress: Alice Kaushik from Pandya Store.

· Fan Favorite Negative Actor: Karan V Grover for Udaariyaan.

· Fan Favorite Negative Actress: Mahekk Chahal for Naagin 6.

· Fan Favorite Jodi: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

· Fan Favorite Director: Uttam Ahlawat for Udaariyaan.

· Fan Favorite Show: Yeh Hai Chahatein.

· Fan Favorite Mytho/Supernatural Show: RadhaKrishn

· Fan Favorite Actor/Actress from Mytho/Supernatural Show: Sumedh Mudgalkar for Radha Krishn.

· Fan Favorite Comedy Show: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

· Fan Favorite Actor/Actress in a Comic Role: Dilip Joshi for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.



* Editorial Choice Awards:-

· Most Outstanding Performance: Tushar Dalvi for Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi

· Most Outstanding Performance: Sudhanshu Pandey for Anupamaa.

· Best Actor: Jagannath Nivangune for Ek Mahanayak- Dr. B.R.Ambedkar

· Best Actor: Gaurav Khanna for Anupamaa.

· Best Actress: Ashi Singh for Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

· Best Actress: Karuna Pandey for Pushpa Impossible.

· Most Promising Star: Isha Malviya for Udaariyaan.

* Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Sarita Joshi for her immense contribution to the entertainment industry and for her enthusiasm regarding her craft.

* Most Fit and Healthy Actor: Nishant Malkani

* Most Fit and Healthy Actress: Anita Raaj.

In the making of a show, goes in the hard work and sweat of people who are not only in front of the camera but off camera too; writers, cameramen, stylists, editors are the ones who aid the completion of the episodes. The entire team behind the show and the efforts of the actors on screen is what makes a show great and manages to make a mark on the audience. We are here to commemorate these talents and will do so for many more years ahead.

Above were the winners who have won our hearts with their contribution!

