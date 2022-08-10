CONGRATULATIONS! Indian Telly Awards: Here is the list of WINNING talents from the industry who have reined on the hearts of the audience this year, check out

MUMBAI: Indian Telly Awards by Indiantelevision.com is a star-studded event and has reached its 19th edition this year. The occasion was held on the 25th of April 2023 in Mumbai and was attended by who’s who of the Indian TV industry.

The awards have been conceptualized and created by Mr. Anil Wanwari, founder and CEO of Indiantelevision.com. It was one of the most remarkable nights attended by the stars of the industry and shall be followed through by many more years ahead.

Indian Telly Awards is determined to recognize talent and appreciate the efforts of the people in TV industry that is responsible for bringing smiles to our viewers with its indispensable impact on their hearts.

Check out the winners from the Technical and Programming Categories:-

* Technical Awards:

· Best Special/Visual effects goes to Illusion Reality Studioz for Swaraj.

· Best Art Direction (Fiction) goes to Rampratap Singh for Swaraj.

· Best Art Direction (Non Fiction) goes to Omung Kumar for Bigg Boss 16.

· Best TV Cameraman (Fiction) goes to Kunal Kadam for Alibaba: Daastaan-E-Kabul.

· Best TV Cameraman (Non-Fiction) goes to Praveen Bhana & Jigar for Modi: The Untold Story.

· Best TV show packaging goes to Sau Baat Ki Ek Baat for News18 India.

· Best TV Channel Packaging goes to Shemaroo Umang.

· Best Editor (Fiction) – Ganga Kacharla for Hero-Gayab Mode On.

· Best Editor (Non-Fiction) – Ansh Chauhan for Modi : The Untold Story.

· Best Director (Soap and Drama) – Sohail Tatari for Swaraj.

· Best Director (Sitcom) – Harshad Joshi for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

· Best Director (Thriller) – Santram R Verma, Abhigyan Jha and Atif Khan for Pishachini.

· Best Director (Non-Fiction) – Warner Bros. Discovery for Legends of the Ramayana.

· Best Casting Director – Kuldeep Chauhan for Wagle Ki Duniya.

· Best Screenplay Writer (Drama and Soap) – Lakshmi Jaikumar for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Bhavna Vyas for Anupama.

· Best Dialogue Writer (Drama and Soap) – Raghuveer Shekhawat for Meet.

· Best Sitcom / Comedy Writer – Manoj Santoshi, Shashank Bali & Sanjay Koli for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

· Best Story Writer – Rajita Sharma & Vivek Budakoti for Jaggannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi and Namita Vartak for Anupamaa.

· Best Scriptwriter (Non-Fiction) – Ravi Shukla for Parda Uthega/ America Darega

· Best Background Music for TV programme (Fiction) – Sargam Jassu and Nakash Aziz for Anupamaa.

· Best TV Lyricist – Divy Nidhi Sharma for Anupamaa.

· Best Music Director – Joyraj Bose & Zoheb Ahmed for Pishachini.

· Best Title Singer for a TV show- Abhik Ghosh for Hero- Gayab Mode On.

· Best Choreographer – Himanshu Gadani for Anupama.

· Best Costumes for a TV show – Rohini Salekar for Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

· Best Makeup Artist – James & Prasun for Alibaba : Daastaan-E-Kaabul.

· Best Stylist – Nisha Bedi for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

· Best Packaging (Fiction) – Pushpa Impossible.

* Programming Awards:-

· Best Edutainment/Science/Knowledge Based Show: Modern Marvels – Atal Tunnel

· Best Entertainment show on a News Channel – Bhabhi Tera Dewar Deewana.

· Best Public Service Programme – My Daughter Joined A Cult.

· Best Lifestyle & Fashion Show – Say Yes To The Dress.

· Best Talk Show on an Entertainment Channel – The Kapil Sharma Show.

· Best Cookery Show – Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Bakers Studio.

· Best Sports Shpw – Jeetega Bhai Jeetega.

· Best Travel Show – Expedition Borderlands with Lev & Ash.

· Best Crime Show – Control Room.

· Best Historical Series – Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

· Best Mythological Series – Dharm Yoddha Garud.

· Best Horror/Thriller Show – Dark Mysteries : Anjaan Kahaaniyaan.

· Best Youth Show – MTV Hustle 2.0

· Best Kid’s Show – Bhaiyyaji Balwan.

· Best Sitcom/ Comedy Show – Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Maddam Sir.

· Best Reality Show – Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Ajay Devgn, Bigg Boss 16.

· Best Game Show – Smart Jodi.

· Best Dance Talent Show – India’s Best Dancer Season 2.

· Best Singing Talent Show – Indian Idol Season 12.

· Best Comedy Talent Show – Good Night India.

· Best Programme with a Social Message – Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi, Nayi Soch and Pushpa Impossible.

· Best Drama Series – Dhadkan Zindagii Ki.

· Best Televised Award Show – Amrit Ratna.

· Best Televised Entertainment – Umang 22.

· Best Continuing TV programme – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

· Best Daily Show – Anupamaa.

· Best Weekly Serial – Naagin 6.

In the making of a show, goes in the hard work and sweat of people who are not only in front of the camera but off camera too; writers, cameramen, stylists, editors are the ones who aid the completion of the episodes.

Above were the winners who have won our hearts with their contribution!

