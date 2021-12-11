CONGRATULATIONS: Jennifer Winget is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week's INSTA Queen is a true queen of the telly world. Acing all her roles, Maya aka Jennifer Winget is indeed a fine actress.

One of the most gorgeous ladies of the industry, who has wooed her audience with her killer looks and stunning beauty, has once again managed to win our hearts.

Jennifer Winget has been a part of the industry for long. Be it Dill Mill Gayee, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, or Bepannah ... the list of her successful roles is never-ending.

Jennifer made her debut as a child artist in Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and was later seen in Kuch Naa Kaho in 2014.

The tinsel town beauty loves staying in constant touch with her fans via her social media handles.

The diva made her OTT debut with ALTBalaji’s CODE M alongside Tanuj Virwani and others.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the actress' next role as she has aced each role she has played.

Almost all her posts have more than 120K likes and nearly 500 comments.

With ample love coming her way, Jennifer is crowned Insta Queen of the Week.

Have a look at the posts from her Instagram account!