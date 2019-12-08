News

Congratulations: Kanika Mann is Insta Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Dec 2019 01:30 PM

MUMBAI: Let's wrap up the week by crowning yet another beauty from telly town for being tech savvy.

Currently charming the audience with her acting skills in Zee TV’s Guddan, Kanika Mann enjoys a huge fan following. 

The beauty started her career as a model and has been a part of a few Punjabi music videos.  

The fans love her chemistry with co-star Nishant Malkhani and can’t seem to stop praising her for her fashion sense. The duo is quite constant in keeping their fans engaged with their fun and masti both on-screen and off-screen. 

Even though the actress is caught up with hectic shooting schedules, she manages to squeeze in time for her InstaFam.

With 110K likes and nearly 150 comments on all her posts, we crown Kanika Mann as Insta Queen of the Week.

Check out a few posts from Kanika’s Insta handle! 

