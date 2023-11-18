Congratulations: Karan Wahi is now a permanent resident of Dubai!

Just like a lot of celebrities, Karan too seems to be in love with Dubai and now, he took to his social media handle to share a post that he has received a golden visa
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 11:27
Karan Wahi

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is one of the most popular actors on television today. The actor has shot to fame with sheer hard work and dedication.

Karan is a former cricketer who started his passion for acting in 2004 with the popular youth-based show Remix, Karan Wahi. The show gave him instant fame and made girls drool over him. Ranveer Sisodia, aka Karan Wahi, who has been a part of a handful of youth based shows. (Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi reunite after 14 years, for their Sony LIV series, H &A, from SOBO Films! )

He was also loved for his role in Dill Mill Gayee, alongside Jennifer Winget. He has also featured in a well known reality show on Colors’ Fear Factors: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where he showcased how courageous he is and the audience was in love with him and the way he performed stunts.

 Not only is he very popular on television but he is also seen in popular Bollywood films in the likes of Daawat-e-Ishq starring Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra. He was also a part of Hate Story 4 which starred Urvashi Rautella and Vivian Bathena.

More recently, he was an audience favourite for his on-screen chemistry with Niyati Fatnani in popular daily Channa Mereya.

Now, just like a lot of celebrities, Karan too seems to be in love with Dubai and now, he took to his social media handle to share a post that he has received a golden visa and is now a permanent resident of Dubai. With a picture he captioned his post as:

Super Happy about Receiving my GOLDEN VISA. Always felt Dubai was my Second Home. Now OFFICIALLY

Take a look: (Also Read: Karan Wahi: Was sceptical to shoot amid pandemic)

We wish Karan heartiest congratulations!

Karan Wahi Golden visa Dubai celebrities in Dubai Channa Mereya Dill Mill Gayee Fear Factors: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Jennifer Winget Ranveer Singh Parineeti Chopra Daawat-e-Ishq Urvashi Rautella Vivian Bathena Hate Story 4 Niyati Fatnani TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 11:27

