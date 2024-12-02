Congratulations! Kashmira Irani ties the knot with Akshat in fairy-tale wedding; Nakuul Mehta shares exclusive inside moments

MUMBAI: Kashmira Irani is known for her roles in Tiger Zinda Hai, Rangoon, Bharat, and other films. She debuted as an actress in Amber Dhara. Understandably, the diva is making headlines these days. She is, after all, the town's newest bride. In a lavish fairy tale wedding held in Ranthambore, the stunning actress was married to her partner Akshat.

The couple's respective families as well as close friends from the industry attended the lavish ceremony. The wedding was held on February 10th, following a week full of excitement in the stunning city. Beautiful behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding ceremony were shared by Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee, who were present during the festivities.

It's interesting to note that Kashmira Irani chose a stunning red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery. She accessorized with golden jewelry, and her husband Akshat matched her well in a lavishly embroidered cream-colored sherwani. Nakuul additionally showed a peek at the couple's pre-wedding ritual, in which Kashmira looked lovely in a magenta-bordered yellow saree and flower jewelry.

Nakuul shared the pics and wrote, "The weekend was spent celebrating the union of two of the most joyous, drunk in love and the warmest people we may know off.. Kashu & Akshat. It ran without a schedule, with lots of impromptu dancing, happy tears, so much heart, and to our utter disappointment the exception of that generic mausi/tayaa ji present in every wedding complaining about the younger generation! There are great days, there are beautiful ones and then there are days which promise to stay with you for a very long time. Watching the both of celebrate each other and revel in the company of your closest will remain one of the happiest memories."

Meanwhile, Kashmira mentioned meeting Akshat, "My sister played Cupid. Akshat was a friend of my sister's friends. I like how Akshat has introduced me to many adventure sports. He is a very honest and kind guy. He has integrity and a never-give-up attitude, which I am in love with. I am glad that we are both now imbibing each other's interests and hobbies and living a good life".

