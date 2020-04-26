Congratulations: Kishwer Merchant is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta Queen is indeed full of life and positive energy.

Setting a style statement with her love for shoes and head-turning attires, Kishwer Merchant is a queen in true sense.

The beauty made the audience fall in love with her acting skills. She played the role of Nyonika Malhotra in MTV’s youth-based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and won fans’ hearts. With the show again airing on the television screens for the audience due to the nationwide lockdown, the fans can’t seem to stop talking about Nyonika Malhotra.

Kishwer was also appreciated for shows like Ek Hasina Thi (Star Plus), Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, and Pyaar Kii Ek Kahaani (Star One).

The actress played sportingly and set a benchmark for her spirit in Colors Bigg Boss 9. She has been a style diva for her Instagram family. She has also been a part of Box Cricket League and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

The beauty has been utilising self-isolation in the best way possible as she has been sharing funny TikTok videos in order to keep her fans entertained.

With more than 70K likes and nearly 200 comments on her clicks, we crown the telly town diva INSTA Queen of the Week.

Take a look at the posts from her INSTAGRAM handle!