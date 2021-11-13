CONGRATULATIONS: Kratika Sengar ANNOUNCES her PREGNANCY!

MUMBAI: Looks like 2021- 2022 is going to be the year of babies!

There are a lot of celebrity couples in the likes of Anita Hassanandani, Nakuul Mehta, Kapil Sharma, Lovey Sasan and Karanvir Bohra who welcomed new members into their family in 2021.

And now, it’s time to send congratulatory messages to popular TV actress Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer as they are all set to welcome their first child. The two celebs took to social media to share the good news with their fans. They announced the arrival of their baby by posting a cute snap on their respective Instagram handles.

The ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ actress shared a picture with Nikitin Dheer from Diwali 2021 celebrations along with the caption, “Dheer Junior coming this 2022.” She revealed that the couple will become parents next year.

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages and wishes.

Ankita Lokhande, Manish Raisinghan, Smriti Khana, Anita Raaj and other celebs dropped comments on the post and wished the soon-to-be parents. Manish wrote, "Congratulationssssss" while Lokhande commented, "Congratulations Baby."

