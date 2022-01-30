CONGRATULATIONS: Krishna Kaul is the INSTAGRAM King for the week!

MUMBAI: Yet another eventful week comes to an end and TellyChakkar is back to crown a handsome lad from the telly industry for his activeness on social media.

The lad is currently making his fans go gaga with his stint in Zee TV’s popular serial Kumkum Bhagya as Ranbir.

The actor has managed to send millions of hearts racing with his stint in his show. He has earned appreciation for his acting skills and pairing with Mugdha Chapekar (Prachi). The fans have adored not only their on-screen camaraderie but off-screen bonding too.

Krishna rose to fame with a series titled Punchbeat that aired on ALTBalaji. He has also been a contestant on MTV Roadies Real Heroes.

The charmer also has been a part of a song titled Teri Patli Kamar that was much loved by all his fans. The Kashmiri munda indeed can make your heart skip a beat with his stylish dance moves.

The performer loves to set millions of hearts racing with his charming smile and killer body.

Krishna has been managing to give his fans the perfect source of entertainment while being caught up with shoots and personal commitments the lad has been sharing funny videos every now and then.

Krishna still has made it a point to stay connected with his fans through one way or the other. The charmer has been a fitness enthusiast and does manage to stay in shape.

Almost all his posts have got him 80K likes and nearly 100 comments, crowning him as the Instagram King of the week!

Take a look at Krishna Kaul’s social media posts!