Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya fame Ayesha got married to a Bengaluru-based Businessman

Ayesha debuted on television with Sherdil Shergill, a program hosted by Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar. She portrayed the antagonist in Kumkum Bhagya. Ayesha posted snippets from her wedding ceremony on social media.
Ayesha

MUMBAI:Actress Ayesha from Kumkum Bhagya is now married! She recently exchanged vows with a businessman named Salman Sait, from Bengaluru in an opulent event that had followers swooning. Ayesha debuted on television with Sherdil Shergill, a program hosted by Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar. She portrayed the antagonist in Kumkum Bhagya. Ayesha posted snippets from her wedding ceremony on social media.

Ayesha shared a sneak peek of her wedding ceremony on her Instagram stories. She wore a shimmering beige and golden lehenga that made her look regal. The actress added bulky jewellery as an accessory to her ensemble. Wearing a black suit, her spouse looked smart. 'Just married' is what she put in her stories. Ayesha also provided a peek at her reception attire. She certainly looked beautiful in a black lehenga.

She talked about her wedding to the popular news portal, “It was an intimate nikah ceremony in Mumbai and we had a big reception in Bengaluru. There were around 1000 guests and many Indian cricketers were also present. Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, and many others were there.”

Numerous well-known figures were present during her marriage ceremony. Former IPL chairman Mr. Brijesh Patel attended the wedding as well, and he came in first to wish the couple a wonderful beginning to a new journey in life. Numerous Indian cricket players, including Prithvi Shaw and Iqbal Abdulla, attended the wedding to extend warm wishes to the newlyweds.

The role of Nikki in Sherdill Shergill is Ayesha's most well-known role. In Kumkum Bhagya, she played a negative track. She was raised in Bombay, where she also received her education from the Kalin Education Society. Ayesha has contributed to numerous print and web assignments, TV shows, music videos, and web projects.

Credit- Times Now

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 18:15

