CONGRATULATIONS: Madalsa Sharma is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap up an exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown another beauty from telly town. The actress is known for her social media saviness. She is none other than Madalsa Sharma.

The diva is currently seen acing her role as Kavya in Star Plus’ popular series Anupamaa alongside Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly.

Madalsa Sharma made her acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film Fitting Master. Post this, the beauty made her Kannada film debut with Shourya, and her performance in this movie was much appreciated by the audience. It gave a much-needed boost to Madalsa’s career.

The diva has been a part of multiple films and has managed to come a long way in her career. Her career graph is proof of her progressive career. She was much praised for her craft in the German film The Girl With The Indian Emerald.

Madalsa has also been a part of the Punjabi film Patiala Dreamz, which released in early 2014, and it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the movie gave a great push to Madalsa’s career.

In the year 2014, Madalsa was a part of Sooraj Barjatya's Samrat & Co., and that was the relaunch that the beauty needed to kickstart her career back then in Bollywood.

The gorgeous actress has also been a part of a Telugu reality show Super 2, produced by Vajayanthi Films. Among all the projects and endorsements, it is the Hindi ongoing daily soap Anupamaa that earned her instant fame and fan love.

Anupamaa is Madalsa’s Hindi debut show, and her character has only changed the graph of the show but also increased her fandom. Apart from her love for acting, she is a trained dancer and has been a part of Ganesh Acharya’s and Shiamak Davar’s dance schools.

She is married to Mimoh Chakraborty, son of Mithun Chakraborty, who has supported his wife in her journey.

Even though the diva is caught up amidst shooting for all the drama going on in Kavya and Anupama’s lives, she manages to stay connected with her fans. She shares a lovely bond with her InstaFam.

Her posts have 60K likes and nearly 250+ comments. We crown her Instagram Queen of the Week!

Take a look at her latest posts that will make you fall in love with her!