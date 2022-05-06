CONGRATULATIONS! Meera Deosthale is the INSTAGRAM queen of the week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Instagram queen has managed to woo her fans with her heart-melting smile. 

The beauty who has managed to impress fans with her acting chops is an entertainer in the true sense. She made her acting debut in 2014 with Colors' popular daily Sasural Simar Ka as Priya. 

Post the show, she was also seen as Eshwari in Dillu Wali Thakur Gurls. The diva gained an immense fan base for her role in Udaan as Chakor. The fans simply loved her for her stint. 

Deosthale also garnered appreciation for her role as Vidya opposite Namish Taneja in Vidya serial. 

Currently, she is seen as one of the leads in Star Bharat’s newly launched show Gud Se Meetha Ishq alongside Pankhuri Awasthi and Ishaan Dhawan. 

It won't be incorrect to call her the bubbly one as she has given the fans multiple reasons to Love her. Fans have simply loved the beauty for staying connected with them. 

Meera did her web debut with Yaatri ki Ratri 2 and also ventured into music albums. 

The stupendous actress has managed to set the hearts racing with not only her acting skills in her show but also by showcasing fans her real side. 

The beauty enjoys a great fan following and is also adored for her bubbly nature. Meera is quite the style queen, and her fans simply adore her. 

The diva has managed to keep all her fans engaged with her posts. 

She indeed loves staying in touch with her fans. Her posts have nearly 40 K likes and almost 70 comments. 

We crown her Insta Queen of the Week. 

Here is a glimpse of Meera’s Instagram handle.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 14:34

Latest Video