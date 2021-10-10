Congratulations: Mohena Kumari Singh is Instagram Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap up yet another eventful week of the year 2021, TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another Instagram queen.

And who better than the gorgeous Mohena Kumari Singh, who loves staying connected with her fans?

The beauty was seen acing her role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also had a YouTube Vlog titled Rimorav with her on-screen co-stars Rishi Dev and Gaurav Wadhwa that later split.

The dancing diva recently tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat and treated her fans with sneak-peeks from her wedding functions.

They simply adore her for her chirpy nature and sense of styling.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for her comeback, but the good news is yet to follow. Even though Mohena is busy with her personal and professional life, she still manages to take out time for her fans.

Her posts have gotten her 110K likes and nearly 800 comments. We crown the telly town beauty our Instagram queen of the Week.

Check out posts from her Instagram handle!