Congratulations: Mohena Kumari Singh is the INSTA Queen for the week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another eventful week of the year 2019, we are back to crown the last Instagram queen for the week of this year.

Who better than the gorgeous Mohena Kumari Singh who loves staying connected with her fans every now and then.

The beauty was seen acing her role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also had a YouTube Vlog titled Rimorav with her on-screen co-stars Rishi Dev and Gaurav Wadhwa that later split.

The dancing diva recently tied a knot with Suyesh Rawat and treated her fans with sneak-peeks from her wedding functions.

The fans simply adore her for her chirpy nature and seem to also love her sense of styling. Even though Mohena is busy setting into a completely new role of a wife along with multi-tasking her personal and professional life, she still manages to take out time for her fans.

Almost all her posts have got her 140K likes and nearly 800 comments, crowning the telly town beauty our Instagram queen of the Week.

Check out posts from her Instagram handle!