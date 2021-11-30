CONGRATULATIONS: Mrunal Jain HOSTED baby shower for wife Sweetie as they are all set to embrace parenthood in January 2022!

MUMBAI: Mrunal Jain is doing fantastic when it comes to his career and now, he has happiness brewing in his personal life as his wife Sweetie is expecting in January. He hosted a baby shower for the same and a lot of his industry friends in the likes of Aasiya Kazi, Kunal Thakkur, Namrata Ramsay, Shardul Pandit and Munisha Khatwani were present on the occasion.

The day started with his mother performing the godh bharai ritual for Sweetie. Mrunal, who has featured in several TV shows, says, “In the morning, my mom performed the godh bharai ritual at home. There was also a small get-together of family and close friends after which she went to her home. I bought a special gift for Sweetie, which is a diamond ring and lots of love (smiles).”

Talking about being ready to embrace fatherhood, he says, “I am excited as well as nervous at the same time. I am excited about the arrival of the baby and am nervous, too, as it will be a completely different phase with a lot of new things coming our way. Nonetheless, I am prepared and eagerly waiting for the new phase to start.”

In a previous interview, while sharing the good news, he had told us, “Our baby is due in January-end. I will wait for my child’s arrival to celebrate my birthday, which is on January 9. I am excited as well as nervous about becoming a father. Everything will soon change. My world will revolve around my little one and I am sure my baby will have me wrapped around its little finger (smiles).”

CREDIT: TOI