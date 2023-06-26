Congratulations! MTV Splitsvilla and Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Shivam Sharma gets engaged to Samaira Thakur and shares the news with fans on social media

MUMBAI :Shivam Sharma is one of the known personalities on television and today he has a good fan following.

The actor rose to fame with his stint in MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 and in Lock Upp Season One as he emerged as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

His name has also popped for Bigg Boss but for some or the other reason, things didn’t work out and he couldn’t be part of the show.

But his fans still want to see him in Bigg Boss as they feel that he would be one of the strong contestants of the game.

The actor is quite active on social media and he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

The actor has some good news for his fans as he had found love in his life.

Shivam took on to social media and informed his fans and well–wishers that he has found love and the Roka (Engagement) ceremony has been done.

He shared glimpses of the occasion and captioned it saying “Tally and madly in love with you till eternity. You are madadevs blessings to us. I didn’t know I will ever fall in love at first sight, you are a dream, let's write a fairytale together baby. My universe will be complete soon, and I promise to keep you happy until my last breath I will sure there is nothing in this world that we don’t live, enjoy, or cherish together. Wanna travel whole planed with you, and create ever-lasting memories, my love. Always and forever I am yours! I love you, MRS Sharma”

Well, Shivam is excited to begin this new journey with his better half and good wishes are pouring in.

TellyChakkar congratulated the couples on this new beginning!

