Congratulations! MTV Splitsvilla and Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Shivam Sharma gets engaged to Samaira Thakur and shares the news with fans on social media

MTV Splitsvilla contestant Shivam Sharma shares a piece of good news with his fans and well-wishers as the actor finally found love and got engaged.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 18:28
social media

MUMBAI :Shivam Sharma is one of the known personalities on television and today he has a good fan following.

The actor rose to fame with his stint in MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 and in Lock Upp Season One as he emerged as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

His name has also popped for Bigg Boss but for some or the other reason, things didn’t work out and he couldn’t be part of the show.

But his fans still want to see him in Bigg Boss as they feel that he would be one of the strong contestants of the game.

The actor is quite active on social media and he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

ALSO READ : 'I was born to be a reality star', says Shivam as he prepares for 'Splitsvilla X4'

The actor has some good news for his fans as he had found love in his life.

Shivam took on to social media and informed his fans and well–wishers that he has found love and the Roka (Engagement) ceremony has been done.

He shared glimpses of the occasion and captioned it saying “Tally and madly in love with you till eternity. You are madadevs blessings to us. I didn’t know I will ever fall in love at first sight, you are a dream, let's write a fairytale together baby. My universe will be complete soon, and I promise to keep you happy until my last breath I will sure there is nothing in this world that we don’t live, enjoy, or cherish together. Wanna travel whole planed with you, and create ever-lasting memories, my love. Always and forever I am yours! I love you, MRS Sharma”

Well, Shivam is excited to begin this new journey with his better half and good wishes are pouring in.

TellyChakkar congratulated the couples on this new beginning!

ALSO READ : Shivam Sharma enters 'Splitsvilla X4', seeks a good connection

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/shivam-sharma-enters-splitsvilla-x4-seeks-good-connection-221216  )

 

MTV Splitsvilla MTV India Shivam Sharma Samaira Thakur Voot lock upp season 1 Ekta Kapoor Balaaji Telefilms ALT Balaji MX Player Kangana Ranaut TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 18:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Dosti Anokhi’s Akshay Verma roped in for Dangal TV’s Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana!
MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums and the audience's preferred source of entertainment. Dangal...
Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2
MUMBAI:It has been reported that two female stars have been added to the cast of season 2 of Netflix's popular series '...
Junooniyatt: Sad! Jahaan helpless to get Elahi, drowns in emotional pain
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'
MUMBAI:Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'I Love You' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode...
Congratulations! MTV Splitsvilla and Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Shivam Sharma gets engaged to Samaira Thakur and shares the news with fans on social media
MUMBAI :Shivam Sharma is one of the known personalities on television and today he has a good fan following.The actor...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: OH NO! Gashmeer Mahajani shares his dislike for this Bigg Boss contestant
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus'...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Hilarious! These memes on the recreated version of Pasoori Nu from SatyaPrem Ki Katha will make you laugh out loud
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay Verma
Exclusive! Dosti Anokhi’s Akshay Verma roped in for Dangal TV’s Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana!
Read to Find Out!
OMG! Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 shifting to OTT amidst a Time slot change? Read to Find Out!
Kapil Sharma
Really! Kapil Sharma took his entire family on his honeymoon to Italy with wife Ginni Chatrath
Shivaan Sharma
Exclusive! Titli fame Child Artist Shivaan Sharma roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Gauna-Ek Pratha!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reaches Cape Town to bring a twist to the show; read to know more
Pandya Store
Congratulations! Star Plus’s Pandya Store completes THIS Major milestone, Kanwar Dhillion shares an emotional post!