Congratulations: Nia Sharma is the INSTA Queen for the week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap this exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another tinsel town diva for her social media savviness.

The gorgeous and super spunky tinsel town beauty has always managed to leave us in an awe of her style and vibe. Nia Sharma looks beguiling as ever in all her clicks and leaves no stoned unturned to woo her charm on her fans.

The actress once again proved to be a head-turner and looks smoking hot without a doubt in her latest clicks. Nia is currently being seen in Colors Naagin 4 as Brinda.

The actress has played a variety of roles in her complete journey in her entire journey in the industry. Nia was applauded for her acting skills in Vikram Bhatt's web series “Twisted” and "Twisted 2.”

The fans simple adored her and Ravi Dubey’s bond on-screen and off-screen with her Jamai Raja co-star. The actress surely loves experimenting with her looks and we assure that the fans simply love her sporty and spontaneous side.

Even though Nia is caught amidst hectic shoots and personal commitments, she still manages to stay connected with her army of fans. Almost all her posts have got her 120K Likes and nearly 130 Comments, crowning her as the Instagram Queen for the week.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s posts from her Instagram handle!