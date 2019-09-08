News

Congratulations: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is INSTA Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Sep 2019 02:15 PM

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta queen is a stunning diva in the true sense. The beauty is an all-rounder and loves staying active on her social media handles.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was crowned as Femina Miss India Manipur in 2018 and made her television debut as Meher Kaur Dhillon in Colors' Choti Sardarni opposite Avinesh Rekhi and Hitesh Bhardawaj in lead roles.

Nimrit is indeed blessed with killer looks and an even better smile that is surely going to brighten your day. With 15K likes and 100 comments on each post, we crown Nimrit aka Meher as INSTA Queen of the Week.

Checkout the style queen’s posts from her Insta handle!

