Congratulations: Pandya Store completes 3 successful years!

MUMBAI: Pandya Store on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav in the leading roles.

The two enact Dhaval and Natasha in the leading roles. Pandya Store recently announced that it’s going to air two episodes in a single day for a whole week, starting from 29th Jan to 2nd Feb, one episode at 6pm & another at 7:30pm. We hear celebrities such as Arjun Bijlani, Aditya Narayan, Darshan Raval, and Barun Sobti have been approached for a special sequence in the show. (Also Read: Pandya Store: Tit for Tat! Amrish will go to Natasha’s home and beg her to save Dhaval’s life)

Also, the show completed 1000 episodes recently.

Pandya Store went on-air on January 25, 2021 and today, the show completes three years!

The show earlier started Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kruttika Desai, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and many others in the leading roles and now, the show took a leap and introduce a fresh cast with Kruttika Desai carrying forwards the legacy of the Pandyas and the Makwana family joining them.

The cast of generation 1 and the current cast were recently spotted partying and celebrating the success of the show recently as they had a reunion.

The recent track of the show Pandya Store showcased an intriguing track of revenge marriage between Dhaval and Suhani and Natasha standing up to Sandeep. After battling a life-and-death situation, Dhaval is returning home with Natasha. Dhaval is to be welcomed by his family, but do you know there will be a special person awaiting his homecoming? (Also Read: Pandya Store: OMG! Natasha has 10 days to get the Pandya store back)

We wish the entire team of Pandya Store heartiest congratulations!