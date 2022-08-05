CONGRATULATIONS! Parth Samthaan is the INSTAGRAM king of the week!

MUMBAI: It wouldn’t be wrong if we say that this week's Insta King’s stars have been favourable as his fame and popularity in the telly world have only managed to grow tenfold.

Currently, on the minds of his fans for his upcoming next, Parth Samthaan is a heartthrob in the true sense.

Parth started his career with a Channel V show but rose to fame with MTV’s youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where he played the lead. The jodi of Manik (Parth Samthan) and Nandini (Niti Taylor) was much loved by the audience, and they are still shipped as 'PaNi' or 'Manan', as fans love to call them.

The lad later aced the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2 opposite the gorgeous Erica Fernandes as Prerna. The show was much loved by his fans as after Niti his jodi with Erica became quite a hit.

The lad made his web Debut with ALT Balaji’s series Main Hero Boll Raha Hun and the fans simply enjoyed and praised him for his craft and acting stint.

Parth enjoys a huge female fan base who adores him for his charming personality and heart-melting smile. The charmer is all set for his big Bollywood break alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

With more than 90K likes and nearly 400 comments, we crown Parth Samthaan as the Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at the pictures posted by Parth!