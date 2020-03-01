Congratulations: Pearl V Puri is the INSTA King for the week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a handsome lad from the television industry for their social media savviness.

Talking about the handsome lads from the telly world, how can we miss the charming Pearl V Puri. The lad has been the talk of the town for his aww-worthy chemistry with co-stars. Pearl enjoys a huge fan following who adores him.

A former model, Pearl made his debut on the small screen as Ajay Tewari on Sony’s Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013 and was later seen as Abeer on Star Plus’ popular Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil opposite Asmita Sood. The fans were indeed hoping for a season 2 of the same.

Fans simply adore the actor for his charm and chemistry with his reel co-stars. They loved his chemistry with his co-star from Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti. Despite being caught up amidst hectic schedules, the actor still manages to stay connected with his fans through social media.

Almost all his posts have more than 150K likes and nearly 250 comments. Thus, we crown him Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at Pearl’s head turning posts from his Instagram handle!