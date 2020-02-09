Congratulations: Pooja Banerjee is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta queen is one of the most popular television actresses and she is none other than Pooja Banerjee.

The actress is currently wooing the audience with her stint in Star Plus’ popular reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The beauty has awe-worthy features, and her eyes are to die for.

Popularly known as Rewa Mathur in Channel V’s Swim Team, Pooja has been a part of a handful of television shows like Chandra Nandini, Nagarjun, The Adventures of Hatim, and Dil Hi Toh Hai.

The stunning diva is indeed a social butterfly as she loves sharing her life with her fans through social media, and that’s what we simply love about Pooja.

>Pooja is currently making us swoon on her Bengali looks in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Nivedita Basu. Pooja is an actor who has managed to always make her fans fall in love with her acting skills. Every now and then, the beauty gives us a sneak peek into the grand sets and the fun-filled moments from the show, Kasuatii Zindagii Kay.

With more than 110K likes and nearly 250 comments on her posts, the gorgeous actress is our Insta Queen of the Week.

Check out Pooja's posts from her Instagram handle!