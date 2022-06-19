Congratulations! Pravisht Mishra is the Insta King of the week

MUMBAI : When your favourite celebrity graces your account with captivating photographs or behind-the-scenes shots, it truly becomes a delight. Many celebs have mastered the Instagram game.

Pravisht Mishra is one of them and he is the most good-looking actor our television industry can boast of. We cannot have enough of him on television and can’t stop ogling him on social media too.

The charmer is currently wooing his audience by his stint in Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery as Yuvan, opposite the gorgeous Ulka Gupta as Banni.

He made his debut in 2013 with the Star Plus show Mahabharat. He played the role of Uttar (Virata and Sudeshna's son).

In 2015, he was seen in Star Plus’ show Siya Ke Ram as young Bharata. He was also seen as young Yudhisthir in Sony TV's Suryaputra Karn. He also did a cameo in ALT Balaji's Web series Apharan. In 2019, he was seen in the Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Dr Pulkit (Sonakshi's brother).

He became quite a household name after his stint in Colors TV's Barrister Babu as Anirudh Roy Choudhary.

The actor loves to make reels and has a cool insta profile. Pravisht is super popular and fans are loving him for his new show on Star Plus.

Even though Pravisht is caught up amidst hectic schedules he manages to take out time for his fans. Almost all his posts have gotten him 53K likes and nearly 600 comments, and we crown him as Insta King of the Week.

Check out Pravisht's posts from his Instagram handle!