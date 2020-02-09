Congratulations: Raghav Juyal is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: A rockstar in true sense! Yes, that’s how we would like to define this week’s Insta King. Raghav rose to fame after being a finalist in Zee TV’s dance reality shows like DID (Season 3), DID L'il Masters 2, Dance Ke Superkids and many more. He enjoys a great fan following.

Raghav was the captain of his team in Dance Ke Superkids and he was also the show’s winner. His fans simply love his moves and hosting skills.

Even though Raghav juggles between shoots and hosting, he still manages to share a slice of his life with his fans.

Almost all his posts have got him 110K Likes and nearly 450 Comments and thus TellyChakkar crowns Raghav as the INSTA King of the week.

Take a look at the posts shared by Raghav!