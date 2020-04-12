Congratulations: Ravi Dubey is the Insta king of the week!

MUMBAI: Another week has come to an end as we fight against the COVID-19. Citizens have been asked to stay indoors to maintain social distancing which is the need of the hour. While they stay locked-up in their homes, celebrities make sure to motivate, entertain and treat their fans and followers by sharing their posts. One such actor is Ravi Dubey.

Well, as readers know TellyChakkar is back to crown one of the handsome hunks from the telly town as the Insta king of the week. And he is none other than Ravi Dubey.

Having enchanted the audience with his unparalleled acting chops right from his debut with DD National's Stree... Teri Kahaani to acting in shows like Jamai Raja, Jamai 2.0, and more to winning the hearts of the masses, Ravi Dubey is one of the most versatile and knowledgeable actors in the industry.

Making our hearts do major somersaults with his charm and looks, Ravi is also a motivational speaker at TED Talks.

The love and adoration that Ravi has for his life partner Sargun Mehta, who is quite the name to reckon with in Punjabi cinema and telly world, is something that makes us all go aww.

His chemistry with his co-star Nia Sharma in Jamai Raja and Jamai 2.0 was much appreciated. In a candid Instagram LIVE chat with TellyChakkar, Ravi threw some more light on his bonding with Nia, Sargun-Nia friendship, future projects, and more. Checkout the video below!

Undoubtedly, Ravi is multifaceted. He even participated in the fifth season of Star Plus' reality show Nach Baliye and Nach Baliye Shriman vs Shrimati along with Sargun Mehta.

He is also one of the most loved hosts on the television screens, and fans simply love him for his spontaneous nature and conduct towards his audience and co-stars.

While being with his lady love and family during this lockdown period, Ravi has been using his time quite productively as almost daily the fans get to see the funny engaging videos of Ravi-Sargun.

Almost all his posts have got him 180K likes and nearly 300 comments, crowning him the Insta King of the week.

Here's a sneak peek into Ravi Dubey's Instagram handle!