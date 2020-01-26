Congratulations: Reem Shaikh is the INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap up an eventful week, we have yet another television diva to be crowned as the Insta Queen of the week for her social media savviness.

The spectacular Reem Shaikh, who is much loved for her role in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta opposite the charming Sehban Azim, is indeed a social media star. The actress has done a handful of cameos and guest appearances in shows and bagged her first film Gul Makai in 2017.

The beauty enjoys a great fan following and is also adored for her bubbly nature. Reem is quite the style queen, and her fans simply adore her for her chemistry with her co-star Sehban Azim.

The audience loves Reem’s stint in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta. Not only this, the fans seem to adore her bond with her co-stars.

Even though the actress is caught up with a hectic work schedule, Reem loves staying in touch with her fans. Almost all her posts have got her 90K likes and nearly 200 comments. We crown her the Insta Queen of the Week.

Here is a glimpse of Reem’s Instagram handle!