CONGRATULATIONS: Ridhi Dogra is the INSTAGRAM Queen for the week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another exciting week TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another telly beauty for being a social butterfly.

Telly town’s popular actress who recently launched her web series A Married Woman is all set to make the fans gaga over her new role. Ridhi Dogra is indeed one of the finest actresses in the telly world.

Ridhi has been a part of a handful of shows and almost all roles have made the fans love her all the more for her craft.

Before she entered the television industry, Dogra was a dancer in the Shiamak Dawar Dance Institute. Even though Ridhi has played a handful of roles, the fans still adore her for portrayal of Priya in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak.

The diva’s first job in the industry was as a co-producer and later she hosted independence special show Azaadi. The mesmerizing diva also participated in dancing reality show Nach Baliye 6. Adding to her list of achievements Dogra also played Savitri in Savitri, Aditi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Nisha in Woh Apna Sa.

The actor is all set to ace her new role, next seen in the Sahir Raza directed web series A Married Woman, which will also feature Monica Dogra.

Even though the diva is too caught up with hectic work schedules and personal commitments Ridhi still manages to set millions of hearts racing with her smile. Almost all her posts have got her 90K likes and nearly 150 comments, declaring her as the Instagram Queen of the week.

Take a look at Ridhi’s social media handle!