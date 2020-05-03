Congratulations: Rishi Dev is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we end yet another week being quarantined at our homes, TellyChakkar is back to crown a handsome lad from the telly world as the Insta King of the week.

Popular for his role as Naksh Singhania in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite the pretty Mohena Kumari Singh, Rishi Dev is a charmer in true sense.

The lad made his debut in 2012 with I Luv My India and loves vlogging and is quite a successful YouTuber.

Rishi was also a part of Colors popular series Balika Vadhu as Gopal. Fans loved the bonding he had with his friends Mohena and Gaurav and the vlogs they created as RiMoRav.

Even though Rishi has parted ways with Mohena-Gaurav, he still manages to keep his fans and audience entertained. Rishi loves sharing a slice of his life every now and then with his fans.

The female fans find Rishi Dev’s charm ‘awwworthy’ and he indeed manages to turn heads with the pictures he shares. Almost all his clicks have got him 50K Likes and nearly 100 comments each, crowing him as the Insta King of the week.

Take a look at the posts from Rishi Dev’s profile!