Congratulations! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcome twin baby girls?

The couple hasn't made it official yet but Rubina's gym trainer congratulated her on social media and confirmed the news.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most loved jodis in the television industry. In their YouTube video, the couple had earlier confirmed that they are expecting twins.

The couple are now filled with joy as they welcome twin baby girls. The couple hasn't made it official yet but Rubina's gym trainer congratulated her on social media and confirmed the news.

The trainer shared a post wherein she wrote, "congratulations." According to another report, the couple has welcomed twin baby girls.

While on one side the couple hasn't made the official announcement, the post from the gym trainer was seen by the fans and everyone started to shower their blessings in the comment section s they are all happy for the couple starting their new journey as parents. While one netizen commented, "we are so so happy for you. this the best thing heard recently congratulations yaarrr", another user commented, "so cute this is, happy for the two of you.. I hope the baby girls are healthy and happy." One more user was like, "they finally became parents, what better can happen."

Talking about Rubina Dilaik's work side, the actress is best known for her performance in the serial Choti Bahu. Rubina proved that she is more than just an actor as she stole everyone's hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 14 and and her dancing skills in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Are you excited with this news? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip from the world of television.

