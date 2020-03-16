Congratulations! Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar fame Aastha Chaudhary gets hitched to Aditya Banerjee

Aastha Chaudhary exchanged wedding vows with Aditya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony on April 25
MUMBAI: Television actress Aastha Chaudhary ties the knot with Aditya Banerjee, a doctor by profession, in the latter’s hometown, Prayagraj, on April 25. The newlyweds will host a reception on April 29 in Aastha’s hometown, Alwar (Rajasthan). The wedding was attended by Aastha’s close friends Pallavi Gupta, Nupur Joshi, and Mohit Daga.

Also Read: Telly fame Aastha Chaudhary opens up about her 13y/o flashback link-up rumours with Sidharth Shukla

Earlier Aastha was quoted saying that her marriage will be a simple affair. In fact, she had planned to get married at Vrindavan but had to alter the plan due to personal reasons. She had said, “Now that we can’t get married in Vrindavan, Aditya and I will visit the sacred place around Holi for Lord Krishna’s darshan. We will also offer our wedding cards and rings. I want Krishna to bless us for our new journey together.”

Also Read: CONGRATULATIONS: Kesari Nandan actress Aastha Chudhary reveals of getting MARRIED to beau Aditya Banerjee!

“I always wished to have a simple Vedic wedding. I have never been too keen on spending a lot of money on my big day in an attempt to make it grand. We aren’t doing too many things and even the functions and rituals are a bare minimum, which will take place on April 23, two days prior to the wedding,” she concluded.

Aastha has featured in shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Aise Karo Naa Vida and Kesari Nandan.

Credit: ETimes

