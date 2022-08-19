Congratulations! ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ fame Rashi aka Rucha Hasabnis announces second pregnancy in This adorable way, check out

The actress has repeatedly stated that she won’t be returning to television again as she wants to spend time with her family and enjoy her daughter’s growing up years. Now, she has another bundle of joy coming her way and we are sure she is super happy about it.

Rashi aka Rucha

Rucha Hasabnis who essayed the role of ‘Rashi’ in StarPlus’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. She had gained a massive fan following for her character in the show but she left television after getting married to Rahul Jagdale.

Rucha and Rahul welcomed their daughter on December 10, 2019 and the actress shared this great news on her social media. Now, the actress took to her Instagram to announce that she is pregnant for the second time.

The post shows her daughter who is busy painting on a canvas, where its written, ‘Big Sister’.

We wish the actress a hearty congratulations and hope that both the mother and child are healthy.

Credits: BollywoodShaadis

For more such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

