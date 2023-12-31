Congratulations! Saheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome second daughter?

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh won several hearts with his totally different avatar in Star Bharat's popular drama series Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The show which started airing last year in March and recently wrapped up. Shaheer is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor. On 9 September 2021, they became parents to a baby girl, Anaya.

Seems like there is good news for the couple once again. As per sources, the couple has recently welcomed a second daughter. Ruchikaa took to her Instagram page to share an adorable picture and captioned it, “The next best thing to having a sister is ___ nothing actually. Nothing compares.

Two peas in a pod.

Anaya and Kudrat”

Check out the post here;

The couple however is yet to confirm if they have had a second daughter of their own.

If the news is true, we wish the couple a heartiest congratulations!

