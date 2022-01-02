CONGRATULATIONS! Sai Ketan Rao is the INSTAGRAM King of the week!

MUMBAI: As we step into 2022, TellyChakkar begins the year by crowning a handsome hunk from the telly world for his social media savviness. The charmer has managed to woo his fans with his stints and looks.

He is none other than Sai Ketan Rao. The lad was seen making his fans fall in love with his strong broody image in Star Plus' Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali as Raghav Rao opposite the stunning Shivangi Khedkar. The fans had started to like the on-screen camaraderie between Pallavi and Raghav and were disheartened with the show going off-air.

The actor, who has been a part of ZEE 5 series Three Half Bottles, is setting major fashion goals for his fans. The charmer indeed can make your heart skip a beat with his rugged look and acting chops.

Post the show went off-air the fans were curious about Sai and Shivangi’s next and the lad was seen giving a sneak peek into their new association.

Sai Ketan Rao has been managing to give his fans the perfect source of entertainment while being caught up amidst his shoots. The actor loves staying in touch with his fans.

Almost all his posts have got him 23k likes and nearly 150 comments. TellyChakkar would like to crown Sai Ketan as the Instagram King of the Week.

Take a look at Sai Ketan Rao’s posts from his Instagram handle!