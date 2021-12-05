CONGRATULATIONS! Samridh Bawa is the INSTAGRAM King of the week!

MUMBAI: All set to entertain his fans with his new role, this week’s Instagram King is setting the bar high with his comeback show Balika Vadhu 2.

Samirdh is quite the popular face in the industry and has been a part of a handful of shows. He is majorly known for his role of Leeladhar Chaturvedi in Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali and Karan Singh Chauhan in Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman.

The fans got super excited about his stint in Balika Vadhu 2 as Jigar opposite Ananadi aka Shivangi Joshi. The lad has been a part of a handful of episodics namely Crime Patrol, Gumrah, Alif Laila, and more.

The netizens applauded Samridh for his roles in a handful of shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada as Rohan Kapoor in 2012, The Buddy Project as Omi Dhaiya in 2013, Agniphera as Adv. Sameer Thakur, and many more.

With Balika Vadhu’s post leap drama the fans are looking forward to seeing the actor’s growth in the show and also the reel and real-life bonding with his co-actors Shivangi and Randeep.

Even though Samridh is currently busy with Balika Vadhu 2, the lad is yet balancing his personal and professional life with utter precision. Almost all his posts have got him 60K likes and nearly 120 comments.

We would like to crown Samridh Bawa aka Jigar as the Instagram king of the week. Take a look at his posts from his social media handle!