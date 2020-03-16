Congratulations! Sanjog actor Rajat Dahiya welcomes home a new member after the show’s mega premiere, Scroll down to more

MUMBAI : It has been one week since the launch of television's newest offering Sanjog and it has already made its way into the hearts of the audience. Popular actresses Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma are playing the roles of Gauri and Amrita respectively, while talented actors Rajat Dahiya (Gopal) and Rajniesh Duggall are paired opposite them. Meanwhile, it seems Rajat Dahiya’s hard work has already paid off as the actor bought a swanky new car after the premiere of the show.

Rajat Dahiya mentioned, “I really felt amazing when I got the keys of my new Kia Seltos as this is my first-ever car from my own money. I have been planning to buy a car for a long time, but I believe it’s a sheer coincidence that I got it right after Sanjog’s premiere. I am very happy that I could finally strike off one thing from my bucket list and I pray that this is just the first of many more to come.”

While Rajat has bought his first car after signing the show Sanjog, he is really excited to witness the audience’s reaction to the twists and turns he brings to the tale. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Amrita will try to save her marriage, while Gopal continues to try and give Gauri and his family a lavish life.

Credit: ETimes



