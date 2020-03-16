Congratulations! Sanjog actor Rajat Dahiya welcomes home a new member after the show’s mega premiere, Scroll down to more

Television actor Rajat Dahiya is winning hearts of the audience with his fabulous performance as Gopal in Sanjog

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 16:34
Congratulations! Sanjog actor Rajat Dahiya welcomes home a new member after the show’s mega premiere, Scroll down to more

MUMBAI : It has been one week since the launch of television's newest offering Sanjog and it has already made its way into the hearts of the audience. Popular actresses Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma are playing the roles of Gauri and Amrita respectively, while talented actors Rajat Dahiya (Gopal) and Rajniesh Duggall are paired opposite them. Meanwhile, it seems Rajat Dahiya’s hard work has already paid off as the actor bought a swanky new car after the premiere of the show.

Also Read: Sanjog: Major Drama! Amrita and Rajeev’s major face-off

Rajat Dahiya mentioned, “I really felt amazing when I got the keys of my new Kia Seltos as this is my first-ever car from my own money. I have been planning to buy a car for a long time, but I believe it’s a sheer coincidence that I got it right after Sanjog’s premiere. I am very happy that I could finally strike off one thing from my bucket list and I pray that this is just the first of many more to come.”

Also Read: Sanjog: Major Twist! Gauri and Amrita’s connected destiny

While Rajat has bought his first car after signing the show Sanjog, he is really excited to witness the audience’s reaction to the twists and turns he brings to the tale. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Amrita will try to save her marriage, while Gopal continues to try and give Gauri and his family a lavish life.

Credit: ETimes
    
 

Television sanjog Rajat Dahiya Rajat Dahiya New Car Tujhse Hi Raabta My Heart Knows Kumkum Bhagya Pavitra Bandhan Piya Rangrezz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 16:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Couple Goals! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have a reason to celebrate; Check Out
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly town.Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya...
OMG! This is how Nia Sharma reacts to her dating rumors to Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat
MUMBAI: Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame says it is an act of “stupidity” to link her with Paras Kalnawat, who is well-known...
OMG! Not Rishi But This Is Lakshmi’s Biggest Support In Bhagyalaskhmi! Find out more
MUMBAI: "Bhagyalakshmi," a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Congratulations! Sanjog actor Rajat Dahiya welcomes home a new member after the show’s mega premiere, Scroll down to more
MUMBAI : It has been one week since the launch of television's newest offering Sanjog and it has already made its way...
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
EXPLOSIVE! Uorfi Javed claims she lost a role in Star Plus' Anupamaa because of ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, he clarifies and says, "She is an actor, and I am no one to stop her from entering the show"
MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Paras Kalnawat is in the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running...
Recent Stories
Must Read! This is how fans react to cricketer Shubham Gill’s pic with Sara Ali Khan going viral
Must Read! This is how fans react to cricketer Shubham Gill’s pic with Sara Ali Khan going viral
Latest Video