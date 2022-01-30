CONGRATULATIONS: Sargun Kaur Luthra is the INSTAGRAM Queen for the week!

MUMBAI: Who doesn’t love connecting with their favourite actors? And what better than the telly town beauties that leave no stone unturned to share a sneak peek of their day-to-day life with their fans.

Fans have always loved connecting with their favourite celebrities and what better if they themselves love being active on social media.

Well, this week’s Instagram queen is indeed bubbly and loves staying connected with her fans. We can proudly tag her as one of the most active celebrities in telly town.

The beauty is currently acing her role as Preesha in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein. It is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabattein and the fans have simply loved Preesha and Rudraksh’s pairing.

Sargun Kaur Luthra made her television debut with Star Bharat’s thriller Kaal Bhairav Rahasya as Gauri. She was selected for Femina Miss India Delhi in 2016 and had quit her psychology course to pursue acting.

The diva has been a part of a handful of shows like Tantra as Niyati Khanna, and is now seen acing her role as Preesha.

The fans have simply adored her bond with her co-actor Abrar Qazi who plays Rudraksh.

The show has been seeing major twists and turns, and amidst all that, the beauty manages to stay connected with her fans and followers.

Almost all her posts have got her nearly 55K likes and 90 comments, crowning her as the INSTAGRAM Queen of the week.

Take a look at Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Preesha’s social media posts!